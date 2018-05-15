Oppo Realme 1 launched in India starting at Rs. 8,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has partnered with Amazon India to launch a new device under the Realme brand called the Oppo Realme 1. The device is aimed at the Indian youth and will be available online exclusively from Amazon India.

In its teasers and during the launch, the company had mentioned that the Relame brand has been introduced as a premium mid-range smartphone brand and it will focus on providing good features and design at an affordable price.

The Oppo Realme 1 features a glossy diamond-cut design similar to what the company had used on the Oppo F7 and the Oppo A3. Earlier, the company in a teaser had said that devices that are being launched these days use almost similar designs and the Realme 1 will come with a unique design.

Oppo Realme 1 Specifications

The Oppo Realme 1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s custom ColorOS 5.0 skinned on top and features a 6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in three variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It comes with a dedicated microSD card allowing users to expand the storage up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, the Oppo Realme 1 features a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device supports Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that has 296-point facial recognition based on the gender, skin color, age and other factors.

The Oppo Realme 1 is powered by a 3,410mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device does not sport a fingerprint sensor and has face unlock support, allowing users to unlock the device using their face.

Oppo Realme 1 Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Realme 1 has been launched in three memory variants. The 3GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 8,990, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,990 and the premium 4GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 13,990.

The first sale of the device will be held on May 25 at 12PM but during the first sale, only the 6GB RAM variant will be available and the other two variants will be available after a month. Initially, the device will be available in Diamond Black and Solar Red color options and the company will launch the Moonlight Silver color after a month.

Oppo Realme 1 Offers