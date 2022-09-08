Oppo India to hold coding hackathon for students - How to apply & participate

Audio player loading…

In 2020, Chinese phone-maker Oppo began a 5G innovation lab in India that offer specialisation for research into smartphone cameras. Later last year, Oppo launched its Genius+ program that provides scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premier institutes.

Now, as part of that Genius+ program, Oppo India coding hackathon. Named Oppo Inspiration Cup, the hackathon is designed to provide a platform for engineering students across India to showcase their coding skills.

The different stages of the competition will be held over 8 weeks, and Oppo has collaborated with Hacker Earth, one of the leading hackathon platforms, to organise this coding challenge.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, "Oppo Inspiration Cup is the quest for the best like-minded talent in the country who can develop creative solutions for real-time technical challenges."

Oppo coding hackathon - All Details

Participants of this program will be tested for innovation and problem-solving skills and the winning members with will have a chance to intern with Oppo India R&D and alos win prizes.

The Oppo Inspiration Cup Hackathon will comprise three rounds overall. Round one of the challenges will include a timed coding challenge that will recognise 100 individuals eligible to move ahead in the competition, the company said in a statement.

The first-round winners will be announced on October 12, 2022. The winners will be given access to a micro-site which will lead them to the next challenge starting on October 15, 2022. The second round will be in a similar format, albeit more challenging. The winners for this will be announced on October 19.

Registration for the OPPO Inspiration Cup is open now and students can apply till October 8, 2022. You can register for the challenge or learn more about it at: https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/competitive/oppo-inspiration-cup

Oppo, for the record, is also running Elevate Program to promote creativity in the start-up ecosystem in India. Oppo is working with tech startups in India through the government's Invest India programme, and is focusing companies working on camera and battery.

Oppo is also collaborating with IIT Hyderabad to promote joint research and development for multiple projects over two years to develop new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, and Artificial Intelligence.