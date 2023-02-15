Oppo Find X6 Pro all but confirmed to charge much faster than its predecessor

Audio player loading…

One area where the Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn’t overly impress is charging speeds, topping out at either 25W or 45W depending on the model, but it looks like the upcoming Oppo Find X6 series will have Samsung’s phones dramatically beat.

Certification listings spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab) for two upcoming Oppo phones have appeared on China’s 3C database (which phones typically appear on before launching in the country), and one of these phones is listed as supporting 100W charging, with the other not far behind, at 80W.

The phones aren’t listed by name, instead we see that the 100W one has the model number PGEM10 and the 80W one has the model number PGFM10. But given the charging speeds these are presumably Oppo’s upcoming flagships, with the 80W one likely to be the standard Oppo Find X6 and the 100W one likely to be the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

(Image credit: China Compulsory Certificate / GSMArena)

Indeed, leaker Digital Chat Station dug up the same listing on Weibo (opens in new tab) and refers to these as the Oppo Find X6 series, and we’ve previously heard that the Oppo Find X6 Pro might charge at 100W. So it’s very likely that these listings are for those phones, and the information found on 3C is almost always accurate, as it’s an official database.

If this is accurate, then the Oppo Find X6 Pro will have 20W more charging power than the 80W Oppo Find X5 Pro. The standard Oppo Find X6 though will see no change, as the Oppo Find X5 also charges at 80W.

For what it’s worth, previous leaks from both Digital Chat Station and Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) – both of whom have a solid record – suggest that the battery capacities won’t be changing this year, with the Oppo Find X6 having a 4,800mAh battery and the Oppo Find X6 Pro having a 5,000mAh cell, just like their respective predecessors.

The battery capacities aren’t listed on 3C though, so that aspect is just a rumor for now. Still, we should know the truth soon, as based on past form, the Oppo Find X6 series will likely be announced in either late February or March.

Analysis: 100W is fast, but Oppo could go even faster

100W is a whole lot of charging power, particularly when you consider that the likes of the iPhone 14 line and the Pixel 7 series can’t even manage a third of that.

But some phones reach even greater speeds, with the Xiaomi 12 Pro managing 120W, the OnePlus 10T managing 150W, and the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition (which isn’t globally available) supporting 210W charging.

Not only that, but Oppo itself has unveiled much faster charging tech than it looks like we’ll see in the Find X6 series, including a 240W charging system, which the company claims can power a 4,500mAh battery from zero to 100% in just 9 minutes.

Arguably no one really needs a phone that charges quite that fast, but 240W charging would sure help the Oppo Find X6 Pro stand out, and perhaps rank higher among the best phones.