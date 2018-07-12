Oppo Find X with Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock launched in India

Oppo Find X has been launched in India today, marking the re-introduction of Oppo’s flagship Find series of smartphones in the country. The Find X is an interesting new smartphone that features a set of sliding cameras – it is one of the first smartphones in the world to feature such a setup.

Launched in China last month, the Oppo Find X’s headline feature is its Camera Slider, allowing the company to reduce the bezels of the phone drastically - overall, the Find X has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Oppo Find X runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s ColorOS 5.1 skinned on top. The device features a 6.42-inch full HD+ AMOLED Panoramic Arc display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of performance, the Oppo Find X is powered by the flagship octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of memory, the device has been launched in one variant only – 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. In Paris, the device was also launched in a 128GB variant.

Coming to the camera department, the placement of the cameras is one of the USP of the device. It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, LED flash and a 20MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device sports a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo Find X is powered by a 3,730mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS and a USB Type – C port.

Another highlight of the Find X is the O-Face Recognition technology, which uses 15,000 dot projection and 3D light structuring to scan the user’s face. While it may add a slight delay in unlocking the smartphone, Oppo claims that it is 20 times safer when compared to fingerprint unlock.

Oppo has also added another feature called 3D Omoji that presumably uses the same 3D light structuring technology. Using 3D Omoji, users can create animated 3D emojis which imitate the user’s real-life expressions, akin to the Animoji feature that Apple introduced with the iPhone X. At the moment, though, the Oppo Find X will not come with this feature in India.

Oppo Find X price and availability

The Oppo Find X is priced at Rs. 59,990 and will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue color options. The device will be available from August 3 online exclusively from Flipkart and retail stores across the country and pre-orders for the device will begin from July 25. Users who pre-book the device will get a gift voucher worth Rs. 300.