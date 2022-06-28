OnePlus Nord N20 SE could land soon as one of the best cheap phones

Audio player loading…

It was only a couple of months ago that the affordable OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched, but now an even cheaper spin-off could be about to land in the form of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE.

The as-yet-unannounced handset has been spotted on Thailand’s NBTC certification database by GizmoChina (opens in new tab). This is a database that various gadgets pass through before being sold in the country, and information on it is likely to be accurate.

In this case, that information doesn’t reveal much, but it does include the OnePlus Nord N20 SE name, along with a CPH2469 model number. The main thing this listing confirms is simply that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE probably exists, and that it’s likely to be announced before too long.

This isn’t all we’ve heard about the phone, as previous leaks have shed light on some of the possible specs, including a 5,000mAh battery and dimensions of 163.74 × 75.03 × 7.99mm.

Oppo fans with photographic memories might have noticed that those are the same specs as the Oppo A57, and that’s no accident, as it’s also rumored that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE will be a rebranded version of that phone.

The Oppo A57 also has a 6.56-inch 720 x 1612 LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 5G, a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP camera on the front.

We can’t be certain that these two phones are one and the same, but either way, if it’s priced right, the Nord N20 SE could be one of the best cheap phones. We’ll probably find out soon, as we’d expect the OnePlus Nord N20 SE isn’t far off.

The Nord N20 SE could sit either just above or below the N200 (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: where it sits in the Nord line

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE will presumably be a lower end phone than the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, based on its name and its rumored specs. That phone costs $299 (around £245 / AU$430), so the Nord N20 SE will likely cost less.

But it will possibly cost more than the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which retails for $239 (around £175 / AU$319). Then again, the Nord N20 SE’s rumored specs are a combination of higher and lower end than the N200’s, so its position is a bit unclear.

Buyers outside the US probably won’t need to worry though, because as with these other mentioned phones the OnePlus Nord N20 SE probably won’t land in the UK and definitely won’t launch in Australia.

OnePlus doesn’t have a presence in the latter, but UK buyers have plenty of other Nord handsets to choose from, such as the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.