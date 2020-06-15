OnePlus 8T charging speed could be more than twice as fast as the OnePlus 8

We don't know much about the OnePlus 8T just yet, but we've just heard about one way in which it could be a huge improvement over the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones: charging speeds.

Currently the newest OnePlus phones are eligible for the Android 11 beta, and developer Lavin Amarnani found strings in this test software that mention the existence of a 'Super Warp Charger' that will operate at a whopping 65W.

OnePlus' latest phones can charge at up to 30W, a speed which most of the company's 2019 phones also supported, but which is starting to be eclipsed by competitors with faster charging.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about 65W charging on OnePlus devices either, as a new charger was given certification last month, so it seems plausible that the company's next phone, likely the OnePlus 8T, will power up at this snappy speed.

<string name="swrap_charger_test">Super Wrap Charger</string> <string name="fastcharger_swrap">65W Fast Charge</string>

Recent flagships such as the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro support 65W charging, and considering that OnePlus works closely with the companies that make those phones to exchange technology, the same standard might make it into the next OnePlus devices.

This speed is achieved by using a dual-cell battery in the device, both of which charge individually; however, it comes at the expense of battery health in the long run.

New OnePlus 8 version and earbuds

The OnePlus Android 11 code also lists all the color variants of the OnePlus 8 series, but it includes an unannounced 'Ice Blue' color, which could be an upcoming finish or a special edition for the phone that will be unveiled later. It would join Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Interstellar Glow as available options.

<string name="str_sm8250_color0_title">Onyx Black</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color1_title">Glacial Green</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color2_title">Interstellar Glow</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color3_title">Ultramarine Blue</string> <string name="str_sm8250_color4_title">Ice Blue</string>

XDA Developers also spotted references to the anticipated OnePlus true wireless earbuds in the Android 11 beta. There are strings which mention the 'OnePlus Pods TWS', which could be the final name of the company’s first pair of true wireless buds. However, given that 'TWS' isn't a term everyone knows to refer to wireless earbuds (it actually stands for 'true wireless stereo'), this seems a little unlikely.

There’s also a mention of 'oppoPodsService', which could signify another technology sharing between the two manufacturers. The Oppo Enco Free is the company’s flagship wireless earbuds product currently, and the company could lend hardware or features to OnePlus.

This code-digging gives us an idea of OnePlus’s future roadmap, the first fruits of which could be seen as early as July, when the OnePlus earbuds are expected to be unveiled, alongside a new smart TV and possibly the OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone. The OnePlus 8T series will likely be announced later in the year.