Android 11 beta now includes OnePlus 8 phones, but you probably shouldn't try it

The Android 11 beta dropped yesterday (at time of writing), and while initially it was only available to Google Pixel phones, it only took OnePlus a single day to roll the beta out to its newest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

Now, if you want, and have one of the two eligible smartphones, you can download the Android 11 beta onto your smartphone and see how Google's newest operating system runs on your OnePlus phone, ahead of its 'official' roll-out likely towards the end of 2020.

OnePlus isn't the only company working on an Android 11 beta, as both Xiaomi and Oppo have stated they should have a build out in the next month or so. OnePlus really beat those companies to the punch here, though.

Before you start downloading the beta, though, we should warn you that it might not be worth downloading the Android 11 beta on your OnePlus phone.

Android 11 might not be right for OnePlus 8 phones

While the general Android 11 beta is one designed for users to test the operating system, OnePlus' own version is a developer-only update. This means it's only really suitable to app developers who want to test out the new OS, and see how their app runs on it.

If you use your personal smartphone to download Android 11, you're putting it at risk, and you might lose your personal data if you don't back it up, as the Android 11 build might have issues.

On top of that, some key features are disabled like Google Assistant, face unlocking and video calling. In short, it won't be great to use for your main device.

Unless you're a seasoned app developer, you're using a second phone or you've backed up your data, we wouldn't recommend using the OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta yet. It likely won't be too long before the final build comes to your smartphone, anyway.