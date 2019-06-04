OnePlus 7 is now available in the UK

When OnePlus announced the new OnePlus 7 series, its launch event focused on the high-end OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz refresh rate and pop-up camera, and the 'basic' OnePlus 7 was forgotten a little - but now you can discover this second phone for yourself, as it has been released in the UK.

Available from the OnePlus website, EE, and John Lewis, and Amazon soon as well, the OnePlus 7 is the affordable alternative to OnePlus 7 Pro deals, and an upgraded version of the OnePlus 6T. You can pick it up for £499 if you want 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, or £549 if you want to upgrade that storage to 256GB.

What's in the OnePlus 7?

The OnePlus 7 comes kitted out with high-end specs, like a cutting-edge Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 48MP main camera sensor, a 5MP secondary camera for portrait bokeh effect, and a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen.

It's a slight improvement over the OnePlus 6T in several ways, but it's not a major leap up in any regard, so don't expect to pick it up and find a hugely different phone. Instead, it's just a pared-down OnePlus 7 Pro for those who don't want to face that handset's mighty price tag.

Saying that, it's a solid mid-range smartphone, and if you're upgrading from an older model, or just want to find out why everyone's so excited about OnePlus devices, you could do a lot worse.