Nvidia's new line of RTX 4090 and 4080 GPU laptops feature DLSS 3 and more

Audio player loading…

Nvidia announced that the first in the Studio line of its GeForce RTX 4000-series GPU-outfitted laptops has launched, with manufacturers MSI and Razer leading the charge. More brand laptops will be released at a later date under the Studio brand.

The Studio drivers included in these laptops have access to unique apps like Omniverse, Canvas, and Broadcast, as well as ray tracing and AI features. According to Nvidia (opens in new tab), they also run up to three times more efficiently. MSI and Razer have their own distinctive versions of the RTX 4000-series GPU, which are sure to be candidates for our best gaming laptop list.

For instance, the MSI Stealth 17 Studio features a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and an optional 17-inch, Mini LED 4K, 144Hz, 1000 Nits, DisplayHDR 1000 display. Meanwhile, Razer’s RTX 4090 GPU laptops come equipped with either a 16 or 18-inch HDR-display, dual-mode, mini-LED display, they feature a Creator mode that enables sharp, ultra-high-definition+ native resolution at 120Hz.

These same laptops also have the GeForce Game Ready Driver ready to install, which gives DLSS upgrades for Hello Neighbor 2 and Perish, as well as Nvidia Reflex for World of Warcraft, which reduces latency.

What does this mean for gaming and creative laptops?

This news is quite exciting, as it means that high-end laptops are finally blurring the lines between gaming and creative work. Past gens saw a fairly hard line between laptops optimized for gaming and those meant for creative work.

But now, with the kind of hardware these RTX 4090 and 4080 are being outfitted with, these upcoming laptops can accomplish both tasks quite easily and these more powerful GPUs are more energy-efficient so they can fit in the best thin and light gaming laptops scheduled for release in the next few months.

Though the term 'desktop replacement' has been thrown around for years, we're now well on our way to seeing that fully realized; laptops that can perform a wide range of tasks and that can truly be the center of your workstation rather than just a secondary machine.