Nvidia touts Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ray tracing with RTX card bundles

Nvidia's ray tracing technology is finding its way into more games, and that includes the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Now, anyone that buys a new Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card or pre-built computer with RTX graphics inside, will get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Nvidia RTX ray tracing first showed up in the aged battle fields of WWII in Battlefield V, and Nvidia had bundled that game with its then-new cards. Now, it's coming to more advanced battlefields, and Nvidia is repeating the bundling approach.

The difference now is that there are many more graphics cards and computers available to get the game bundled with. Nvidia will include the game with purchases of the following graphics cards (or a laptop or desktop equipped with these GPUs):

You can find all the details from Nvidia here.

Another test for ray tracing

When Nvidia's RTX ray came alongside Battlefield V, it had to contend with the grand scale of the game's world. And, game performance dropped dramatically when RTX was switched on. We also saw performance drops for RTX in Control, the latest game from Remedy Entertainment.

RTX does a lot to make a game look better and more lifelike, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be a different environment for it to operate in. The fast pace of Call of Duty combat makes every frame count, and optimization will be important here.

If players get large frame-rate reductions by using RTX in Call of Duty, it may fall by the wayside. But, if Nvidia can show that a combination of RTX and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) produces better imagery with high enough frame rates for COD combat, it will be a step forward for the technology.

That's something we'll be eager to see, as we've learned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be "fully optimized" for PC.