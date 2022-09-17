Nvidia might be losing one of its biggest GPU manufacturers

Audio player loading…

Big news has hit Nvidia it seems, which could have a significant impact on its future chip sales and promotions.

According to GamersNexus , EVGA has terminated its contract with Nvidia and will cease all graphics card manufacturing, including the RTX series and any other cards. The publication states that the reason for said termination is due to “disrespectful treatment, among other things.”

The report goes on to state that EVGA will “not be exploring relationships with AMD or Intel at this time” and that it will completely exit the video card market. Employees have been told they’ll be taken care of, but the details of that have been conflicted since the company has already killed its projects.

One such project was about 20 EVT samples of EVGA RTX 4090 FTW3 cards, which will not be moving to production. Its KINGPIN cards have also been canceled.

This news comes just before Team Green’s upcoming Nvidia GTC 2022 , which is rumored to feature its upcoming Lovelace 4000-series chips, including the GeForce RTX 4090 .

What this could mean for Nvidia?

Losing EVGA is a big blow to Nvidia, as not only it’s one of the larger manufacturers of the latter’s graphics cards but it’s also used to produce sample chips that promote said chips.

And the timing couldn’t be worse for Team Green, due to the upcoming GTC 2022 event on Tuesday, September 20. The reason is especially important since it’s reportedly due to how poorly the EVGA workers were treated by Nvidia.

It remains to be seen how much this will impact the tech giant, but this could make some serious ripples in the industry. And even though currently EVGA will not be aligning with AMD or Intel, this could always change in the future.