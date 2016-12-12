Nokia’s upcoming Android phone could be very affordable

Two Nokia handsets, currently both known as the Nokia D1C, are rumored to be launching at MWC 2017 in late February, and the latest leak suggests they could start at just $150 (around £120/AU$200).

That’s according to a tip received by Nokia Power User, though the site notes that the information doesn’t come from its regular sources, so take it with an extra-large helping of salt.

If accurate, the lower-end version of the handset, which supposedly has 2GB of RAM, a 5-inch 1080p screen and a 13MP rear camera, will launch at that price, while the higher-end model, which previous rumors suggest has 3GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and a 16MP rear camera, will cost $200 (roughly £160/AU$270).

Priced to move

That would put the higher-end model in line with the Moto G4, while the lower-end version of the Nokia D1C would be even more affordable. That sounds about right given that the remaining specs of both phones apparently include a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 chipset, 16GB of storage, an 8MP front-facing camera and Android Nougat.

If anything, those prices could make the Nokia D1C very good value for money if the specs are accurate, but the Nokia name has been absent from smartphones for a while, so it makes sense that prices would start low to build up market share.

If the Nokia D1C really is being unveiled at MWC then we should know the truth soon, but even before that we’re sure to hear more leaks and rumors, so stay tuned for updates.