Nokia 6 vs Moto G4 Plus

The Nokia 6 marks the company’s comeback in the mobile industry. Although it’s not exactly the old Nokia that we’re used to seeing, it’s still got the appeal of a Nokia phone. By that we mean the Nokia of the Windows Phone days and not the Symbian era. The Nokia 6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat by default and is packed with pretty decent hardware. So how does it fare against a tried and tested phone like the Moto G4 Plus? Well, let’s have a look.

Design

The Moto G4 Plus and the Nokia 6 have one thing in common - they’re both attractive handsets. But if I was asked to pick a favorite, the answer would comfortably be the Nokia 6. Not only because it has the Lumia-esque design on board, but also for its thin side bezels.

Display

Both the Nokia 6 and the Moto G4 Plus come with 5.5-inch LCD panels with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This means there’s very little to differentiate between the two, so we can expect the very best from the two devices. Well, in terms of display performance anyway.

Processor

Nokia is using the Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC, while the Moto G4 Plus comes with the Snapdragon 617 processor on board. Both are octa-core chipsets, so you won’t find much of a difference in terms of performance, which is also due to the software + hardware optimizations done by the two companies.

Camera

The Nokia 6 and the Moto G4 Plus are sporting 16MP rear cameras with an aperture size of f/2.0. This means the processor allows more light to pass through compared to a usual sensor, ultimately resulting in better pictures. The Moto G4 Plus comes with a 5MP front facing camera, while the Nokia offering has a slightly better 8MP sensor on board.

Battery

There’s very little to differentiate between the two here given that they’re packing 3,000mAh battery packs under the hood. Keeping this in mind, it will be hard to pick a winner in this area.

Other features

The Nokia 6 is available with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The storage can further be expanded using a microSD card. The Moto G4 Plus is available in India with 32 and 16GB of onboard storage (expandable), coupled by 2 and 3GB of RAM. Both the Nokia 6 and the Moto G4 Plus are equipped with front mounted fingerprint scanners. Android 7.0 Nougat is available on both phones, with the update already seeding to the Moto G4 Plus.

Price and availability

The Moto G4 Plus is already available in India for Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,999 for the 16 and 32GB variants respectively. As for the Nokia 6, we’re still not sure if it will make its way to the country, although we’re hoping it will.