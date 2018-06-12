Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 are coming to the UAE at very affordable prices

The new, highly affordable Nokia-branded smartphones have launched in the Middle East, offering an Android experience at a price many will be able to afford.

The new handsets are the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1, and they are the successors to the Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 from 2017.

The new Nokia 5 (2018) features a 5.5-inch, 18:9 display with a full HD+ resolution, octa-core chipset, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of storage, microSD slot, 16MP rear camera, 8MP wide-angle front camera, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 2,960mAh battery.

That's all wrapped in a premium metal unibody that's available in three colors: Satin Copper, Tempered Blue and Black which will be available a few weeks later.

The Nokia 5.1 release date is set for 26th July and the phone will only be available in the UAE in one configuration which is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. That will set you back AED 689.

Getting cheaper

Next up is the new Nokia 3 (2018), with a 5.2-inch HD, 18:9 display, octa-core chipset, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8MP wide-angle front snapper, Android 8.1 Oreo and a 2,990mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.1 will be available sooner, with a release date set for 21st June, and it'll cost you AED 519 for the 2GB/16GB variant and AED 619 for the 3GB/32GB version.