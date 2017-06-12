Nokia 3, 5 and 6 price details spilled ahead of India launch

As you are aware, HMD global has sent press invites for an event in New Delhi on 13 June. It will be reportedly unveiling its Android line-up of smartphones, Nokia 3, 5, and 6, during the launch. However, a website called bestsmartphonesunder claims that it has received pricing details of the smartphones from a 'trusted retailer' ahead of the official launch. According to the leak, Nokia 3, 5, and 6 will be retailing at Rs. 9,990, Rs. 12,990, and Rs. 15,990 respectively. The leak sounds credible as the pricing similar to the cost of the handsets in the Philippines.

To recap, Nokia 3 packs a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294 ppi. A Quad-core MediTek 6737 processor with Cortex A-53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz paired with Mali-T720 GPU powers this device. In the storage segment, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB external storage that can be expanded via microSD card upto 256GB. On the camera front, it houses an 8MP sensor on both front and back. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. A non-removable 2,650 mAh battery fuels the device.

Nokia 5 comes equipped with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 284 ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz. In terms of storage, it offers 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with an option to expand it via micro SD card upto 256GB. Nokia 5 features a 13MP camera on the back and 8MP camera on the front. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by 3,000mAh battery pack. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back for secure authentication.

The expensive variant of the bunch Nokia 6 boasts a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 403 ppi. Under the hood, Nokia 6 is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 alongside 4GB/3GB RAM. While 3GB RAM variant offers 32GB internal storage, the 4GB model comes with 64GB internal storage. Internal storage on both variants can be expanded via microSD card upto 256GB. Speaking of the optics, the primary camera houses a 16MP sensor, and the front camera uses an 8MP sensor. Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. A non-removable 3000mAh battery fuels the device.