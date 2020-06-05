Noise Cancelling podcast episode 14: E3, Android delays and the arrival of HBO Max

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Mike Andronico, Editor in Chief of Tom's Guide, and John McCann, Deputy Editor of TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week fourteen: Google delays Android 11 beta, E3 and HBO Max

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. First up, we discuss whether E3 is still the gaming event to look out for, and Google's delay of the Android 11 public beta.

We'll also be discussing the 'anti-5G quantum machine' scams, the arrival of HBO Max and Apple's big price hike on the Macbook Pro 13.

Other topics on this week's show include our thoughts on Black Lives Matter and what more we can do to promote diversity.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is all about Command & Conquer Remastered. Do we really need a remaster of the classic real-time strategy game? You're going to have to listen to the show to find out.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.