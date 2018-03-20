Nikon launches D850 Filmmaker's Kit in the US

Planning on buying Nikon's brilliant D850 with the aim of shooting video? Then if you live in the US you'll be interested to know that Nikon has announced a dedicated D850 Filmmaker's Kit, which for the moment at least is exclusive to that market.

While the D850 probably doesn't have quite the same video credentials as Panasonic's Lumix GH5 or GH5S, it still has an extensive set of features, including full-frame 4K UHD video capture at 24/30fps, 8K and 4K timelapse, focus peaking, Zebra stripes, HDMI output and enhanced audio control.

Along with a D850, the new kit features three fast prime lenses covering the range from ultra wide-angle through to moderate telephoto: the AF-S 20mm f/1.8G ED, the AF-S 35mm f/1.8G ED, and the AF-S 85mm f/1.8G.

The kit also includes an external 4K Atomos Ninja Flame recorder/monitor, bundled with a dedicated power kit, docking station and coiled HDMI cable. The Ninja Flame provides a number of benefits for videographers, including a large and accurate 7.1-inch touchscreen display with a wide range of brightness controls, and a flexible interface packed with an extensive suite of tools for focus, framing and exposure.

Footage is recorded to a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD drive (sold separately), while the continuous-power system automatically swaps to the second battery when power is low.

The Nikon D850 Filmmaker’s Kit will be available in the US at a suggested retail price of $5,499.95, and will go on sale at the end of March 2018.