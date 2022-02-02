New Visible 2-for-22 promo gives you a two month unlimited 5G plan for just $22

Visible Wireless has just launched a new '2-for-22' promotion to kick off the year, giving new customers the chance to score two months of its unlimited 5G data plan for just $22.

Normally retailing for $40 per month, Visible Wireless was already one of the cheapest prepaid plans on the market. This promotion, however, cuts your total cost over those introductory two months by a whopping $58.

We say introductory because that's the main caveat here - this Visible deal is eligible for new customers only right now. If you're already signed up you'll have to sit this one out, or take advantage of the service's party pay feature to get a similar discount ($25 per month, if you're interested).

To get your saving, simply create an account over at Visible and then either choose to bring your own device or purchase a new one via the Visible phone store. If you're porting over a fairly new iPhone then the chances are your device will be fully eSIM compatible, meaning you'll be able to switch in as little as 15 mins. Buying a device is also a valid option here as all of the big flagships come with a $100 gift card freebie for new customers.

While Visible nearly always offers freebies and gift cards to switchers who buy devices via its store, it's rare to see such a big saving on the plan upfront. We definitely think this is one of the best deals we've seen from this carrier, which ranks highly on our cheap cell phone plans guide. If you're interested, it's a great time to check this promo out before it ends on the 24th of this month.

New Visible 2-for-22 promotion