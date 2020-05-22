New trailer for Tenet sees Christopher Nolan go from Inception to 'inversion'

While the world remains on lockdown, Warner Bros. has seen fit to gift us with a brand new trailer for director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated mind-bending thriller, Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

As expected, Nolan is keeping Tenet's story shrouded in mystery for the time being. However, a hardcover book on the making of the film titled The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War (available for pre-order on Amazon US and Amazon AU) offers an intriguing synopsis:

"Set in “the afterlife” of a world of international espionage, Tenet follows Washington's operative as he races against the clock to prevent World War III."

What the description above fails to mention is that the film deals with the inversion of time, which sees certain events play backwards before they happen, as if they were catching up to the present tense (we told you this is mind-bending stuff). You can check out the hype-inducing new trailer for Tenet below.

When is it coming out?

While the trailer itself makes no mention of a release date, the details section in the YouTube post is still sticking with the July 17, 2020 release date it's had for a while now.

Of course, given the world's current situation in which social distancing has made the traditional theatrical experience unfeasible, there's no way of knowing whether Tenet will actually be able to hold on to that date.

However, there's one thing we do know for sure: Christopher Nolan absolutely will not release his film on digital platforms until it's had a proper theatrical run, which the trailer says will include "special engagements in 35mm, 70mm and IMAX Film".

Or... maybe we've already seen Tenet and are all just waiting for time to catch up to our viewing? *Mind blown*