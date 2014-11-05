Chris Nolan: We treated the IMAX camera like a GoPro on Interstellar

Interstellar, Christopher Nolan's latest movie, is about space. So it makes a lot of sense that he put the most spacious of formats to good use for the film.

Shooting over an hour of the movie on 70mm IMAX stock, Nolan managed to do something with the cameras that few have yet achieved and that is make them truly portable.

"We are really treating the IMAX camera like a GoPro camera," Nolan notes in a TechRadar exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette.

This meant that his film crew managed to strap the cameras on to head, body and space suit mounts, and even managed a bout of handheld shooting.

Film focus

The featurette goes on to explain Nolan's deep, and well documented, love for film. He is definitely making sure that film does not go gentle into that good night by using the IMAX format more and more in his movies.

According to Patricia Keighley, senior vice president at IMAX, they had to speak to those cinemas that were converting to digital to hold on to their film projectors for this release - even putting in rail systems so they could switch easier between film and digital.

That's the power Nolan has when it comes to IMAX. Find out more by watching the featurette below.

Interstellar is showing at IMAX cinemas across the UK from 7 November.