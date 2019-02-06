New Moto G7 and G7 Power images leaked day before launch

The Moto G6 was a great phone - now we know what the Moto G7 might look like. Image credit: Motorola

New images have surfaced of the Moto G7 phones, giving us a better look at the quartet of devices just a day before they’re due to launch.

The images, courtesy of reliable leaker Roland Quandt, show the front, back and sides of the G7, G7 Plus and G7 Power. The images chime with previous rumors and leaks that suggest the G7 will have a smaller ‘teardrop’ notch, while the Moto G7 Power will have a wider notch.

The leaked images also show off several of the colors the Moto G7 series will come in: gray, gold, red, and navy blue. Previous leaks showed white, silver, red and black devices, and in our Moto G7 preview we described how we’d like to see a bigger variety of colors for the device.

We anticipate the Moto G7 will launch tomorrow, February 7, when the company will host a launch event in Brazil. We expect to find out more about the device and its siblings, including the Moto G7 Plus.

Leaked images of the Moto G7 (L), G7 Power (M), and G7 Plus (R). Image credit: Roland Quandt (Image: © Roland Quandt)

Moto G7 previous leaks

We originally found out about the Moto G7, G7 Power, Plus and Play when Motorola’s Brazilian website briefly published information on the three devices. Previous leaks have given us a look at the G7 Power, and the G7 Plus.

Alongside the names of the devices, their specs were also revealed. The regular Moto G7 has a fingerprint scanner and 3000mAh battery, along with 6.24-inch Full HD (2270 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The presence of a teardrop notch on the Moto G7 was confirmed in a prior leak alongside thinner bezels and a dual-lens rear camera. Previous leaks suggest these cameras will be 12MP and 5MP.

In the new images the Moto G7 Power only has a single-lens rear camera, which again tallies with previous images. Judging by the most recently leaked photos, the Moto G7 Power is the only device to have a single-lens rear camera.

We expect to see the Moto G7 devices launch on February 7, and we’ll be reporting live on each announcement as they happen.