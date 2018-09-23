New Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaks show off the phone in full

We're expecting Huawei to unveil the Mate 20 Pro at a special event on October 16, alongside the standard Mate 20 – part of a very busy October for smartphone launches we might add – and some new renders of the upcoming phone just hit the web.

Picked up by SlashLeaks , the renders show the Mate 20 Pro in a blue silicone case, as well as a "smart view" cover where part of the screen is left free to show an always-on display (with the time and date and other information). Around the back, we can see the rumored triple-lens rear camera in its rectangular configuration.

The leaks would appear to confirm that the Mate 20 Pro won't have the teardrop-style notch up at the top, like the Mate 20 is said to be carrying . Instead it goes for a more conventional display notch, possibly to hold some extra face-scanning technology.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro (credit SlashLeaks)

We've already had one Huawei Mate 20 device see the light of day, of course: the Huawei Mate 20 Lite . While this phone is likely to share several design cues with the handsets that are yet to come, the more expensive phones should come packing more of a punch.

So far we've heard that the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro are going to come rocking in-screen fingerprint scanners on the front, and the new leaks (with no cut-out on the cases for a rear fingerprint scanner) would seem to confirm that. Wireless charging is apparently on the way too, based on accompanying renders of a charging dock.