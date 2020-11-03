New benchmark shows AMD Ryzen 9 5950X overclocked to 5.9GHz

A newly leaked CPU benchmark shows the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X running at a blazing fast 5.899GHz – while consuming a downright infernal 1.656 volts of power in the process.

Twitter leaker TUM_APISAK has been on a roll the past few days, digging up new details on AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5000 series processors, set to be released on November 5.

This most recent benchmark, validated by CPU-Z, shows the 16-core/32-thread processor achieving 5898.63Mhz in its benchmark with pretty much every core and thread burning as hot as it can.

AMD keeps setting new CPU standards for speed

While overclockers are known for pushing their hardware to the absolute limit of mechanical endurance – so very few should expect to reach 5.90GHz clock speed on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in general terms – it is still an impressive feat of computing engineering to approach a 6.0GHz boost frequency on any consumer CPU.

The setup used to achieve this is a fairly basic setup for extreme overclocking, and as TechPowerUp points out, the silicon was almost certainly cooled using liquid nitrogen, which really isn't the kind of thing most gamers just have lying around.

Still, it's clear that AMD's upcoming CPU aimed at the hardware enthusiast set is shaping up to be an absolute beast.