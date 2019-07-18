New Amazfit GTR smartwatch can last for over two months on a single charge

Following on from the announcement of the Amazfit Verge 2 back in June, the company has just introduced a new budget sports watch called the Amazfit GTR.

The Amazfit GTR is suitable for a variety of training scenarios and its main unique feature is a battery that can last up to 74 days, according to manufacturer Huami.

It's available in two size variants with either a 42mm or 47mm case. Both of these are likely to be large on your wrist, although one will obviously be much bigger than the other.

The watch offers built-in GPS for mapping whatever activities you're planning to undertake. It also comes with a 5ATM (5m) water resistant design that makes it suitable for tracking your time in a pool.

It's limited when it comes to smartwatch functionality, but you'll be able to see phone notifications from third-party apps on the display.

That screen measures 1.39 inches with a resolution of 454 x 454 on the larger variant of the watch, while the smaller one measures 1.2 inches and has a resolution of 390 x 390.

The 74 day battery life claim is impressive on paper, but that's just for using this device in its basic watch mode. If you want to be using more features that we've listed above, you'll get either 24 days of usage in average use or 40 hours direct GPS tracking.

Those in China will also have access to a third version of the watch with a red colored strap and gold body. This is the Iron Man special edition, but it's unlikely the company will sell that one in other countries.

When you'll be able to buy these watches – if at all – remains unclear. Often Amazfit announces and releases its smartwatches in China before bringing them to the rest of the world, and that seems to be no different here.

We'd expect to see the Amazfit GTR brought to the US and UK in the coming months, but we're doubtful the Iron Man special edition will come in tow. This is a budget watch, so you'll be able to buy the 47mm variant for around $150 / £120 / AU$210. The 42mm is likely to cost around $120 / £100 / AU$170.

Those prices are likely to change a lot as they are just conversions of the Chinese pricing, but we'll be sure to update you with the latest on prices for the watch once we know it.

Via Wareable