HP adds business continuity module to routers

HP has made a pitch at the business continuity market with the inclusion of its Survivable Branch Communications Module (SBM) in its new range of multiservice routers.

It is highlighting the ability for companies to maintain operations during a network outage and to handle communications tools such as instant messaging and shared desktop functions.

The HP MSR SBM comes with Microsoft Lync Survivable Branch software preinstalled into the hardware to create a modular system for real-time communication, even when a wide area network (WAN) or corporate network is unavailable.

HP says that it also allows for rapid integration with a customer's network and Microsoft Lync.

The SBM capabilities integrated into the HP MSR30 and MSR50 Series routers provide converged routing, switching, wireless, security and voice services for branch networks. The solution also combines storage, Gigabit Ethernet and USB network interfaces to reduce the network's physical footprint, power consumption, cabling and overall costs.

HP is in the process of submitting the HP MSR Series voice gateways for qualification with the Microsoft Lync Unified Communications Open Interoperability Program (UCOIP) to ensure that the routers can make and send calls over the public switch telephone network (PSTN). It also is a Microsoft Lync certified support partner.

The MSR Survivable Branch Communications Module is expected to be available this summer.

HP is also launching its MSR Open Application Platform with VMware vSphere to integrate third party applications on its MSR30 and MSR50 Series routers. It says this makes it possible to deliver virtualised services on one platform without the need for additional hardware.