Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced.

Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.

The Russo brothers, who directed the first entry in the movie series, will also return to helm The Gray Man 2, which currently doesn't have an official title or release date. However, it's likely to follow the plot of the second novel in Mark Greaney's thriller series, which is called On Target.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man's co-writer Christopher McFeely, who also penned hit Marvel movies including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – movies he worked on with the Russo brothers – will write the sequel.

Not content with simply greenlighting a follow-up to The Gray Man, Netflix also announced that a spin-off movie is in development. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, whose credits include acclaimed films like Deadpool and Zombieland, have boarded the unnamed project. However, Netflix did tease what fans can expect from the spin-off, stating that it'll "explore a different element of The Gray Man universe".

In a statement, Joe and Anthony Russo expressed their gratitude to Netflix's global fanbase for making The Gray Man such a hit. The pair also revealed their delight at being able to expand The Gray Man's cinematic universe, saying: "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.

"With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."

Head of Netflix Film Scott Stuber added: "With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe."

The expansion of The Gray Man's cinematic universe should come as no surprise. Currently, the movie holds a 91% certified fresh audience rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). Additionally, it debuted at #1 in 92 countries in the first few days post-release, cementing The Gray Man as a dominant force on the streaming landscape this month.

In our review, we called The Gray Man a "suitably entertaining and tension-filled spy movie that feels like a summer blockbuster of yesteryear", despite its plot being "par for the course". Some fans and critics didn't enjoy it as much as we did, though, with one reviewer calling it "a lump of generic subscriber bait". Still, such criticism hasn't put Netflix off from greenlighting more entries in its burgeoning franchise.

For more content on The Gray Man, check out our exclusive, in-depth chat with the Russos about how James Bond, Marvel, and their love for action movies influenced The Gray Man's development. Alternatively, read up on every other Netflix original movie coming in 2022.