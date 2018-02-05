Netflix reveals surprise Cloverfield movie, streaming right now

Producer JJ Abrams delights in surprising audiences, particularly when it comes to his Cloverfield series of films. The first Cloverfield came out of nowhere with very little fanfare or pre-release information, eventually revealing itself to be a Godzilla-style monster movie.

Years later, the next film in the sci-fi anthology series, 13 Cloverfield Lane, was announced only two months prior to its theatrical release, refreshingly giving filmgoers a respite from the endless lead-up and hype that usually precedes the release of most blockbuster movies.

This time, Abrams' production company Bad Robot has gone one better, both officially announcing the next Cloverfield movie and releasing it today on Netflix, with the new flick available to stream right after the Super Bowl finished.

JJ's 'Mystery Box' is in full effect

Originally titled The God Particle, the next entry in the franchise has now been rechristened The Cloverfield Paradox, and can already be found on Netflix.

It sees an experiment aboard a space station go terribly wrong, likely leading to the events of the original Cloverfield, in which a monster rampaged through New York City.

It probably isn't the only new Cloverfield film we'll be getting this year, either – SlashFilm has reported that a fourth Cloverfield movie set in WWII has already been filmed and is awaiting a release later in the year.

The Cloverfield Paradox is directed by Julius Onah (The Girl is in Trouble) and stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo. You can check out the film's trailer below and watch it on Netflix right now.