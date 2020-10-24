Nebraska vs Ohio State live stream: how to watch Big Ten college football anywhere

Nebraska were among the teams pushing for Big Ten football to be played this fall after it was initial postponed due to Covid-19, but with an opening game against no.5 ranked Ohio State, they might now be wondering why. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Nebraska vs Ohio State live stream and watch college football online today.

Nebraska vs Ohio State live stream Nebraska vs Ohio State kicks off today (Saturday, October 24) at 12pm ET / 9am PT at the 100,000+ capacity Ohio Stadium - empty due to coronavirus concerns. Full TV and college football live stream details are below - and you can watch from anywhere with the help of a good VPN.

Ohio State are coming off a season that could have been perfect, had it not ended in a hugely disappointing Fiesta Bowl defeat in the College Football Playoff Semifinals to Clemson last year. But with 2019 Heisman candidate Justin Fields back at quarterback among a number of starters returning, there's optimism in Columbus heading into a new season that sees them start ranked 5th in the national polls.

Nebraska, on the other hand, are currently unranked and have a pretty terrible track record against Ohio State, with the Cornhuskers having beaten the Buckeyes just once in eight games. Coming of a poor 5–7 season, another loss is looking likely for Scott Frost and his troops following last year's 48-7 demolition at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Still, college football is known for shock results as much as it is producing future NFL stars, so the contest is likely to be an entertaining one regardless of where the teams stand. With that in mind, read on as we explain how to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State online and get a college football live stream from anywhere in the world.

Even more football: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Future)

Nebraska vs Ohio State is set for kick-off at 12pm ET / 9am PT and is being shown on Fox Sports. If you have Fox as part of cable you can watch your local coverage online via the Fox Sports website or the Fox Sports app. For cord-cutters, life couldn't be easier, as Fox Sports is also available to watch online via a number of over-the-top streaming services. In this case, we'd recommend trying Sling TV, as a combined Sling Blue + Sports Extra bundle will let you watch the Big Ten action on a range of devices including PCs/Macs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and the Xbox One - as well as select set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. Best of all, you can currently take advantage of a FREE Sling Blue + Sports Extra trial that will let you watch not only today's game, but loads more college football throughout the season. You can cancel any time within the three-day trial period, but should you decide to keep the service, Sling Blue costs $30 a month and the Sports Extra add-on is $10 on top of that. It's a great cable replacement solution for football fans in general, as the combined bundle gets you nationally televised games from FS1 and FS2, NFL Network, Big Ten Network and Pac-12 Network, plus NFL RedZone access. Don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

College football isn't as big a deal in Canada as it is in the US, but there are still plenty of ways to watch the biggest games - just not Nebraska vs Ohio State, as it's being aired nationally by Fox in the US, not on the Big Ten Network. As of the 2020/21 season, the Big Ten Network is available through the following cable providers: Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable, Shaw Direct and VMedia. Head to the relevant website of your service, log-in with your credentials, and you'll be able to stream games online just like you'd watch them on TV. TSN and DAZN also show select college football games. Anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Unfortunately, the Big Ten opener between Ohio State and Nebraska hasn't been selected for coverage by BT Sport, the UK broadcaster for college football action. In general, UK American football fans can watch a limited amount of live college football action via BT Sport ESPN, and this week NC State vs North Carolina is on offer instead, from 5pm BST. BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their service for just £10 extra a month and most Saturdays, BT Sport ESPN will show the biggest NCAA college football games. If you don't want the commitment of a full BT TV contract, there's now also the option of the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 and lets you stream all the same channels you can watch on TV. Smartphones, tablets, consoles, and select streaming devices are all supported, but PCs, laptops, and web browsers aren't. Want to catch the college football action in the UK just like you would at home? Or tune back into your UK streaming service from abroad? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a compatible IP address so you can live stream as usual.

How to watch a Premier League live stream

As in the UK, Ohio State vs Nebraska isn't being shown Down Under, though select college football coverage is available courtesy of Foxtel, which offers it on ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device (logging in with your Foxtel ID). For cord-cutters or anyone who prefers not to be locked into a lengthy contract, Kayo Sports is the official over-the-top service of Foxtel and offers extensive streaming-only coverage of all the provider's sports channels, including all the Fox Sports channels, ESPN and ESPN2, and three beIN Sports channels. There's at least six NCAA football games on offer this weekend, to give you a taste of what's generally on offer. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.