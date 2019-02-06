Multiple Amazon Echo speakers get big discounts ahead of Valentine's Day

Amazon is gearing up for Valentine's Day with a range of discounts on multiple Amazon Echo products. With the big sales events now a distant memory, and Amazon Prime Day being months away, you have to take these discounts when you can.

However, with the smart home speaker scene heating up more and more each day, and a strong selection of Google Home deals always encroaching on Amazon's turf, we'd always advise waiting over paying the full price.

Today's highlights include the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Spot, with big discounts on the smart speakers in both the US and UK. We know the discounts in the UK will end at 9am on February 13. There's no end time on the US deals at the moment, but we imagine they'll run for a similar amount of time.

Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is a powerful speaker, providing a much louder sound and more bass than the smaller Echo Dot, making it a better fit for music fans. It offers the full range of Alexa voice-activated smart features too, so you can use it with compatible smart home products like Philips Hue lighting, request a song on Spotify Premium, or even order a takeaway. And the number of apps and skills are growing all the time. We scored it 4.5/5 in our Amazon Echo review.

Amazon Echo Spot

The Echo Spot adds a visual element to the Echo range while keeping costs low. This small smart speaker isn't really loud enough to fill a room with sound for music playback, but we love it as a bedside device. You can ask for weather reports and radio/news updates in the morning, use it as a clock, and even make video calls to other screen-enabled Echo products. All this, and you're also getting all the smart home and voice-assistant features of the other Echo devices. The Spot doesn't get discounted as often as the standard Echo speakers, so it's well worth taking a look at this deal. We called it "the cutest member of the Echo family" in our four-star Amazon Echo Spot review.

Amazon Echo Show

If the Echo Spot's screen is a little too small for you, then you may want to consider the Echo Show instead. This tablet-sized screen is more suited to living rooms, and offering an even more helpful video experience. However, a dispute between Amazon and Google means you can't request YouTube videos via voice commands right now, which kind of ruins one of the device's key selling points for us. Check out the Google Home Hub prices if you interested in the rival device that does carry this feature, as they're actually much cheaper than the Echo Show even with the below discounts. But if you're sticking with team Alexa, these are the best prices we've seen this year. The UK version of the deal comes with a free smart bulb too. We awarded this smart screen four stars in our Amazon Echo Show review.

Those are some pretty taste discounts. If you'd like to compare prices on the full range of Echo devices we've rounded them all up in our Amazon Echo deals and prices guide. Another offer that might take your fancy is the freshly reduced Valentine's Day Kindle Paperwhite deal on the excellent ereader.