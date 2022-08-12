The biggest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival looks set to come to the US and UK

Audio player loading…

The Motorola Razr 2022 has the potential to be the most exciting foldable phone of the year, so it’s disappointing that so far it’s only been announced for China. But a couple of leakers have chimed in to suggest it will hit Europe, and perhaps even go global.

Roland Quandt – a leaker with a good track record – tweeted (opens in new tab) saying that it “sure is coming to Europe as well.” They sound very confident of that then, and in a reply (opens in new tab) Ross Young – who also has a good track record for leaks – claimed that Motorola is aiming to sell a lot of these, so there “should be a global release eventually.”

That claim of a global launch sounds more like speculation, but at the very least a launch in Europe is sounding likely, with a global one being very possible.

No clue why some media are saying the "Motorola RAZR 2022" is only available in China". It sure is coming to Europe as well, so no idea what Moto is communicating, but.......August 11, 2022 See more

As ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but both sources are reputable, and it always seemed likely that Motorola would bring the Razr 2022 out in other regions.

After all, this is one of Motorola’s most high-profile phones, and previous models in the line got a wider roll out. The original foldable Motorola Razr landed in the US, UK and Australia, while the Motorola Razr (2020) was sold in both the US and the UK. So it would seem strange if the Razr 2022 was limited to China.

The big question now is exactly when the Motorola Razr 2022 will get a wider launch, but we wouldn’t think the company would wait too long.

Analysis: what the Motorola Razr 2022 has to offer

In case you missed our previous coverage of the Razr 2022, the phone has a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 foldable OLED screen with a very high 144Hz refresh rate, along with HDR10+ support.

It also has 2.7-inch 573 x 800 secondary screen and uses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

There’s up to 512GB of storage as well, plus a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide one, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The battery is 3,500mAh, and it supports 33W fast charging.

Most potential buyers will likely be choosing between this and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and on paper the Motorola Razr 2022 arguably comes out on top. It has a bigger cover screen, a higher refresh rate, faster charging, more potential RAM, and more megapixels in its cameras.

However, Samsung’s phone offers better water resistance, and may generally be more durable, as it also uses Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and Armor Aluminum. The battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a bit bigger too.

So there’s not a totally clear-cut winner, given that the main screen size and the chipset are the same in both.

What it might really come down to is the price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499, and we don’t know what the Razr 2022 will cost yet, but going by its Chinese price it could cost slightly less than that.

Either way, these look set to be two of the best foldable phones you can buy - assuming they live up to their specs.