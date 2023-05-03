Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs leak reveals Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and more

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is just around the corner, with a launch expected in June, and the latest specs leak suggests that Motorola plans to use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in its upcoming foldable.

The rumor comes via XDA Developers (opens in new tab) and is presumably based on leaked info, although their source isn’t cited. Motorola is expected to launch two Razr-branded foldables at its next launch, but the leak only focuses on the larger 'Ultra' model.

According to this report, the Razr 40 Ultra will have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The main display is said to be a 6.7-inch 2640 x 1080 HDR AMOLED 120Hz affair, while the cover display is reportedly a square 1056 x 1066 panel (3.3-inches, based on other rumors).

The phone is also said to have a 12MP main camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 32MP front-facing camera. In terms of colors, the report claims that the Razr 40 Ultra will come in blue, black, and Barberry shades, with Barberry presumably being the red and black variant that has been making the rounds in images; if this info is accurate.

Motorola is rumored to be holding a launch event for its foldables in early June. The company recently released the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus 2023, across the UK and Europe, and in the US, respectively.

A respectably specced clamshell

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – which Motorola uses in its current top-end phones – is a more powerful processor than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, there are likely good reasons why Motorola wouldn’t use it in the Razr 40 Ultra.

For starters, most people aren't using clamshell foldables for demanding tasks such as gaming or video editing. Unlike regular smartphones – which are always ‘open’, or book-style foldables, which have two large canvases for work and/or play – a clamshell is either in use, or it isn’t. If it's open, it's open. If it's closed, you're probably not doing much. In fact, one of the fun things about using a clamshell is snapping it shut to end a call . It therefore makes sense not to use powerful components that most users aren’t going to need.

Should the Razr 40 Ultra indeed arrive rocking these specs, it looks like Motorola will have succeeded in creating a foldable that delivers in the looks department without compromising on performance – and it could be enough to see the phone join the ranks of our best folding phones.