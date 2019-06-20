Motorola One Vision with in-screen camera launched in India at Rs 19,999

After its debut last month, the Motorola One Vision has made its way to India. It succeeds the One Power from the previous year which had a powerful chipset and a massive battery capacity. However, the One Vision isn't privy to a 5,000mAh battery and instead tries to lure photography enthusiasts with dual cameras onboard. Let's take a look at what the Motorola One Vision brings to the table.

With its release, it also becomes the second phone after the new Samsung Galaxy M40 to come with a punch-hole display under 20K price segment.

Motorola One Vision price and availability

The Motorola One Vision is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available in two color options-- Sapphire and Bronze gradient.

It goes on sale for the first time on June 27 at noon on Flipkart.

People buying the phone between June 27 and July 4 will be eligible to avail a 6-month No Cost EMI, applicable on all debit and credit cards.

Besides, Vodafone Idea users will receive a cashback of up to Rs 3,750 and 250GB worth of add-on data on making the purchase.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The phone is encased in a polycarbonate shell and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2520x1080 pixels) resolution display. Motorola has gone for a punch-hole style notch design for the One Vision which gives it a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a layer of Gorilla Glass for added protection against general wear and tear.

A significant change comes in the form of an Exynos SoC made by Samsung. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core chipset backed by Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. This setup is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can further be extended by up to 1TB using microSD card.

Motorola One Vision has a dual camera setup on the rear which consists of a primary 48MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 25MP camera housed within the punch-hole cutout.

The speakers on the phone have been fine-tuned by Dolby audio, and there's a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

The One Vision has a 3,500mAh battery at its disposal and supports 15W fast charging.