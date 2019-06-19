Asus 6Z with flip camera launched in India starting at Rs 31,999

After debuting last month at an event in Valencia, Asus Zenfone 6 has finally made it to India as the Asus 6Z. The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer was restricted by the Delhi High Court from selling and marketing any products under the Zenfone branding. That's the reason behind the missing Zenfone moniker from its name at the India launch.

With that aside, the Asus 6Z aims to rain on the parade of OnePlus 7 as it has proven to be a competent rival to brands like Samsung, OnePlus and Nokia since the past few years.

Asus 6Z pricing and availability

Asus is offering its latest flagship in three variants starting at Rs 31,999-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 34,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 39,999. The phone comes in two colours- Midnight Black and Twilight Silver.

Asus 6Z will go on its first sale on Flipkart starting June 26.

Asus 6Z specifications

Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, topped with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 6. The screen is capable of reproducing 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 certified. There's no notch design on the front which makes for a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. This is paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage with an option to further expand the storage via microSD card slot by upto 1TB.

The phone has its main attraction in the form of a flip camera. Asus has fitted the 6Z with a motorized camera module which is set to the rear by default but flips up whenever the selfie camera button is triggered. The dual camera module consists of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 13MP ultrawide angle sensor. As mentioned, the same set of cameras are used to take selfies.

Due to the nature of the flip camera, Asus is able to offer features like motion tracking, automatic panorama, manual control of the flip rotation among others.

Asus 6Z has stereo speakers and feature active noise cancellation along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, NFC, to name a few. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The 6Z has a huge 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.