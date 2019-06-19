OnePlus reveals upcoming OxygenOS features including ultra-wide video recording on OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is known to listen and act on the feedback it receives from its customers. This is one of the major reasons as to why the company thrives on a backbone of its versatile community. OnePlus 7 Pro, their latest smartphone has already received a couple of updates that improve its performance and enhances imaging capabilities.

In a new post on the Forums, OnePlus has revealed the features that are under development; a few of them already in Open Beta, that will further improve the OxygenOS experience.

A bunch of these features are product exclusive, such as the ability to customize the horizon light on the OnePlus 7 Pro, while others are OS-wide tweaks like the addition of step counter in the Shelf area.

Most of the feature requests are already approved or are already being tested in the various open beta programs. OnePlus says that it is looking into offering users the ability to customize the horizon light which lights up the edges of the OnePlus 7 Pro when a notification arrives. The developers have also given a go-ahead to the highly requested feature of recording a video from the ultra-wide camera on the flagship phone. Currently, OnePlus only allows video recording from the primary camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OxygenOS devs are also working on support for adaptive icons for OnePlus launcher, custom duration for Zen Mode, displaying more apps in the Recent menu and even a sound effect when the phone is charging.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OxygenOS detailed upcoming features