Moto G6 teased in full ahead of its unveiling

Motorola has offered its biggest tease of the incoming Moto G6 yet. Rumored to launch soon on April 19, the clip shows off several angles of the budget-friendly phone that is looking more high-end than ever.

Throughout the teaser, shared from the Motorola UK Twitter account, we’re taken on a tour around the G6’s curves and design highlights. From its glossy trim, to its notched power button and metal ear speaker grille, the video appears to confirm many of the leaks that we’ve reported on. Its front-facing fingerprint sensor makes an appearance, too, as does the dual rear-facing camera system that we saw on the Moto X4.

It’s hard to shake the feeling that we’re not looking at Moto’s next flagship. As other companies like Nokia and Asus have shown, low-end is the new high-end. Flagship features like the 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual cameras are trickling down and are now more accessible to more people.

So while the Moto G6 and its Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play may not be top-end in terms of spec, this will likely be Moto’s biggest release of the year. Since the rumored launch date is upon us, stay tuned for the latest news and hands-on reviews of Moto’s new swath of phones.