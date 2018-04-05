Moto G6 range likely to be launched on April 19

The Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play have all been heavily rumored, and we now have a very good idea of when they might launch, with April 19 being the likely date.

That’s because an invite to some sort of Motorola event on that date has been sent to Android Pit, and the background of the invitation is a similar green to that of the home screen wallpaper in a previously leaked image of the Moto G6 Plus.

It’s worth noting though that no specific phone is named in the invitation, and the event is happening in Brazil, which seems an odd location to launch what’s likely to be a global range. For context, the Moto G5 range was launched at MWC 2017, which is a massive mobile tradeshow.

This invite could be for Motorola's Moto G6 event. Credit: Android Pit

Looking likely

So there’s no guarantee that we will actually see any of the Moto G6 range at this event, but the timing makes sense, as it’s been over a year since the G5 range and they’ve been so heavily leaked that we’d expect to see them soon.

If not April then maybe May, as the only other recent release rumor points to a May launch, but we can’t think what else Motorola would hold an event for right now, so April 19 is currently looking like the most likely date.

Via Phone Arena