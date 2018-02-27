Moto G6 is a MWC 2018 no-show, but it's 'coming soon'

The recent leaks of the Moto G6, G6 Plus and the G6 Play led us to believe that Lenovo might unveil these new phones at MWC this year, but while the brand did unveil a couple of new 2-in-1s and screen-equipped smart speaker, there was no sign of any new handsets.

Lenovo did have a spot on a wall at its booth that was reserved for the next model of the G series. According to our sources, the G series is "coming soon".

The tease gives very little away other than the outline of a handset and '2018' written above it, at the end of a lineup of the G series from the start to now.

More screen incoming?

Based on the leaks, the new Moto G6 handsets will have 18:9 displays with 2160 x 1080 resolution and run Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. They'll also come in a variety of colors.

The Moto G series is the most successful line of handsets in Motorola's long history in mobile, and Lenovo will be keen to build on the success of the budget-friendly yet well-specced range of phones.