Moto G6 and G6 Play launch scheduled for 4th June

After more than a month of waiting, Motorola has finally unveiled the launch date of the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India. The company took to its Twitter to announce the launch date and availability details for both the phones.

As per the tweet, the Moto G6 will be an Amazon exclusive phone, while the Moto G6 Play will only be sold on Flipkart. Additionally, the phones will be sold at the Moto Hub stores for offline buyers.

Customers looking to buy either of the phones can register to get notified when the stock arrives. The phones will debut in India on June 4. Which also puts an end to the speculations suggesting an early launch.

#helloyou, gear up for the new #motog family. Get ready to meet the #motog6 on @amazonIN, the #motog6play on @Flipkart & both at a #MotoHub near you! Unveiling on the 4th June. Register now to be the first one to be notified about it. https://t.co/caqLq71AEK pic.twitter.com/slWgbfxfdBMay 21, 2018

The smartphones were launched earlier during the MWC 2018, held in Barcelona earlier this year. Globally, the Moto G6 costs $249 (approximately Rs 16,500) and the G6 Play has the price tag of $199 (Rs 13,000). The official prices for India haven’t been declared yet, but considering how competitive India’s budget smartphone market has become, it’s possible that the prices might vary.

To recall, the Moto G6 successes the Moto G5, and similarly, the Moto G6 Play successes the Moto G5 Play. Strangely, there’s still no word about the top-end Moto G6 Plus handset from the company. But if you’re waiting for the best mid-ranger from Moto, we would advice you to wait for the Plus variant.