Moto E5 Plus touts massive 5,000mAh battery and 6-inch screen

The Moto E5 Plus proves that Motorola's entry-level phone series no longer looks or performs like an entry-level phone series in 2018. It's taken big steps, according to today's announcement at the Moto G6 and Moto E5 launch event.

What's changing is the fact that the Moto E5 Plus marries a massive 5,000mAh battery capacity to an equally large 6-inch screen that sports the new 18:9 aspect ratio. It's similar to the screens we've seen from many flagship phones. It's a great looking smartphone that's supposed to last two days on a single charge.

Behind the expansive LCD display are mid-range specs: a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You can always increase that storage space with a microSD card, adding another 128GB of space to the phone.

Motorola hasn't officially announced a Moto E5 Plus price, but last year's phone cost cost $179.99 / £159, so we're expecting it to be just about the $200 range. In the US, the phone will be sold and priced by Verizon.

Moto E5 Play is also in play

If you’re not all about that big battery and impressive glass design, the Moto E5 Play might be for you.

This plastic 5.2-inch phone shares a lot of what we liked in the E5 Plus, like Android Oreo support, expandable storage via microSD and a fingerprint sensor, but packages it all in a much simpler, ruggedized chassis.

Where this one stands out is with its replaceable battery and lower price, which is likely to be around $100 (£100, AU$100).

Want more? We have additional coverage of Moto's new phones, including the first word on the Moto G6 release date, with the company unveiling five different devices today.