BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 released today

RIM has stayed true to its word and released BlackBerry PlayBook

2.0

on time, bringing email, social integration and Android apps to the struggling tablet.

The updated software, which you can download for your BlackBerry PlayBook today, features a unified inbox which means you can access your Facebook, Linked In and Twitter messages alongside your email - yes, your actual email!

Other highlights include an update to BlackBerry Bridge that makes document sharing between your PlayBook and BlackBerry phone quicker than ever, as well as allowing you to use the phone as a keyboard and mouse for the PlayBook using a new remote control feature.

If you can't beat 'em...

There's more social integration to your calendar and contacts apps too, but it's the inclusion of some Android apps that will pique most users' interest as RIM tries to bolster its generally poorly-stocked App World.

"Building on the BlackBerry PlayBook tablet's proven web browsing, multimedia and multitasking strengths, the new BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.0 introduces a range of new communications and productivity enhancements as well as expanded app and content support," said David J. Smith, SVP mobile computing at RIM.

The news of the update will be welcome to those of you who have managed to pick up the PlayBook for a song over the past few weeks, with many retailers slashing prices to shift otherwise stagnant stock.

Shipping PlayBook OS 2.0 on time was new CEO Thorsten Heins' first challenge: clearly he passed. So what next? Something new at MWC 2012, perhaps? We hope so. Meanwhile, stay tuned for our hands on BlackBerry PlayBook 2.0 review which is coming very soon indeed.