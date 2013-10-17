Asus reveals Memo Pad 8 and Memo Pad 10 UK release date and pricing

Asus' affordable Memo Pad tablets will be landing on UK soil on October 21, with the two tablets both going on sale for the bank-account-friendly price of £199.99.

The Asus Memo Pad 8 is an 8-inch tablet, while the Memo Pad 10's screen comes in at - you guessed it - 10 inches.

Why are the two tablets the same price? Because for all its extra screen real-estate, the Memo Pad 10 comes with a slightly less impressive spec sheet than its smaller sibling.

Camera

So while the Memo Pad 8 comes with a 5MP camera, the 10 has one that is only 2MP. The Memo Pad 10 is also slightly heavier, as you'd expect due to the larger screen (522g, as opposed to the Memo Pad 8's 350g).

The Memo Pad 10 also has a bigger battery - 5070mAh versus the 8's 3950mAh - but it only adds around half an hour more battery life, according to Asus's tests.

Other than that, both tablets come with a 1.6GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.2, 1280 x 800 resolution IPS displays, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and microSDXC slot and a 1.2MP front-facing camera.

You'll be able to pick the Memo Pad 8 from Amazon, Argos, Ebuyer, Littlewoods and Tesco, while the Memo Pad 10 will be sold through Amazon and Ebuyer.