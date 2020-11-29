Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream: how to watch the fight anywhere right now

Iron Mike and Captain Hook are ready to step into the ring one more time for a special exhibition fight taking place in California tonight. It's set to be the PPV event of the year, so don't miss a second of the action. Read on as we explain how to watch a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream wherever you are right now - plus tell you essential information about the Tyson vs Jones fight including its time and price.

Back in the day, there wasn't a heavyweight on earth who could go toe-to-toe with Mike Tyson. Known as the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' in the late-80s and early-90s when he was at the peak of his powers, Tyson knocked out 44 of the 58 opponents he faced and was crowned the youngest-ever world heavyweight champion in 1986, aged just 20 - a feat that still hasn't been matched to this day.

Watch now: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream The Tyson vs Jones showdown is tonight (Saturday, November 28) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The undercard featuring Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson and others is set to get under way in the US at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and will be shown on FITE TV (that's 1am GMT in the UK and 1pm AEDT on Sunday in Australia). Ring walks for the main event expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT (3am GMT/3pm AEDT). Access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are with a reliable VPN in your corner.

He faces arguably his toughest opponent to date in former four-weight world champ Roy Jones Jr, though, and it'll be interesting to see which version of Iron Mike we see in the ring shortly. Can the 54-year-old Tyson roll back the years and show the same kind of ruthless streak he was once famed for? Or will he more closely resemble the figure who lost his last competitive fight 15 years ago in limp fashion to Irishman Kevin McBride?

Like Tyson, 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr is fighting Father Time as much he is the man opposite him the ring tonight. Yet he's arguably the favorite and is widely regarded as the best all-round boxer of his generation - and maybe of all-time. After Michael Spinks, he's only the second light heavyweight champion to win the heavyweight division proper as part of a dynamic career that saw him win belts at Middleweight, Super Middleweight, and Cruiserweight en route to an impressive 66-9 record.

With a fantastic main card that also features Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, this looks set to be an exciting night of boxing action and one of the most entertaining sports events of the year. Follow our guide below to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream and watch the big fight online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Trending: all the best Amazon Black Friday deals still live

How to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight from outside the country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Tyson vs Jones fight online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - as well as highlighting which countries have the cheapest Tyson vs Jones PPV prices.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping, banking much safer, and even just surfing the web much safer - so many people choose to use a VPN purely for its privacy and security benefits.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream: fight time and how to watch in the US

Boxing streaming service FITE has nabbed the rights to show Tyson vs. Jones Jr. along with the full card in the US via its website, mobile and smart TV streaming apps. The Tyson vs Jones PPV is priced at $49.99, and can also be accessed via the TysonOnTriller.com website, which is set to serve as the central hub for Saturday's much-anticipated event. For those looking to go down the linear route, the fight can also be ordered via major cable operators in the US - check with your local provider to see if the fight is available. Not in the US? Remember you can watch the same services you would at home with the help of a VPN.

Don't miss: all the best Black Friday deals still going

Tyson vs Jones live stream: UK time, price and how to watch the fight online

British fight fans looking to watch Tyson vs Jones and live stream the fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with BT Sport Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 12am GMT Saturday night /Sunday morning. Ring walk-outs for Tyson and Jones Jr are currently expected at around 3am GMT. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to watch a Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live stream in Canada

As is the case in the US, FITE has the PPV rights to the Tyson vs Jones fight. Pricing is also the same, with access costing CAD$49.99. As well as being able to access the fight via the streaming services website, and apps, the fight can also be ordered via major Canadian cable operators such as Rogers. Outside of Canada? Don't worry, all you need a reliable VPN and you can watch the Tyson vs Jones fight just like you would at home.

More sports: how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch Tyson vs Jones: live stream the fight in Australia today

Tyson vs Jones is a PPV event Down Under and therefore available on Main Event , which Foxtel cable subscribers will find available through their package. Those without cable or simply looking for a different way to get a Tyson vs Jones live stream in Oz should look no further than sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers Main Event coverage of the fight for the same $59.95 price. An added benefit of getting the fight with Kayo is that it essentially bags you a FREE Kayo trial with your purchase, as you get full access to Kayo Sports through Thursday, December 3 in addition to Tyson vs Jones. There's plenty for boxing fans to get excited about in the service's on-demand library, including the rather topical ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Chasing Tyson. The four-hour event is set to kick off at the positively sanguine hour of 1pm AEDT on Sunday, November 29, with Tyson and Jones expected to make their ring walks about 3pm AEDT Aussie time. Not in Oz? Don't forget that with a good VPN you can tune in to the same coverage you'd watch at home.

Don't miss: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online

How to live stream Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr and watch the fight online in New Zealand

Sky Sports has the rights to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight in New Zealand and, as in other countries, it's a Sky Arena PPV affair. Tyson vs Jones costs NZD$39.95 and can be ordered on the Sky Sports website now, with the main card set to get under way at 3pm NZDT on Sunday, November 29 and the main event expected to start around 5pm. Sky Arena is channel 065 in New Zealand, but if you don't have Sky, you can also purchase the Tyson vs Jones fight through Sky Sports Now. The fight isn't available for mobile streaming on Sky Go in New Zealand, however.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: price and PPV details

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusively pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world.

Here's how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates - some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones price (US): $49.90

Tyson vs Jones price (Canada): $49.99

Tyson vs Jones price (UK): £19.95

Tyson vs Jones price (Australia): $59.95

Tyson vs Jones price (New Zealand) $39.95

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor)

The Tyson vs Jones fight takes place tonight (Saturday, November 28) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The main card is expected to get under way at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT, which is 1am GMT in the UK and 1pm AEDT in Australia the following day (Sunday, November 29).

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Tyson vs Jones ring walk times tonight

Tyson vs Jones time in the US and Canada: 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time UK: 3am GMT (Sun, Nov 29)

Tyson vs Jones time in mainland Europe: 4am CET (Sun, Nov 29)

Tyson vs Jones time Australia: 3pm AEDT (Sun, Nov 29)

Tyson vs Jones time in New Zealand: 5pm NZDT (Sun, Nov 29)

Tyson vs Jones fight rules: is there a no knockout clause and will there be a winner?

Dubbed 'Frontline Battle', tonight's fight is the first event of a series produced by Mike Tyson's new Legends Only League and will be for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt. Both fighters have agreed to eight 2-minute rounds and no headgear for the exhibition fight.

While sanctioning board the California State Athletic Commission is enforcing a "no knockouts" rule, both fighters have nevertheless indicated it's not a directive they'll be observing once they step into the ring.

However, as Tyson vs Jones is an exhibition fight, it won't be officially scored like a competitive fight, according to a number of insiders.

Instead, the WBC will be having celebrity guest judges score the fight remotely, but the situation appears to be that those scores will be purely for entertainment purposes and that a winner won't be announced.

📋 Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition fight reported rules:⏱️ Eight, Two-Minute Rounds🥊 Bigger, 12oz Gloves⛑️ No Headguards❌ No Knockouts🙅‍♂️ Fight Stopped If There's A Cut🚫 No Official Judges Or Winner🧑‍⚖️ WBC Have Ex-Fighters Judging🤷‍♂️ (Their Scores Are Unofficial)November 25, 2020

Tyson vs Jones full card

Saturday's unique event in LA also features an intriguing undercard that includes face-offs between former New York Knicks NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul, with KSI's trainer Viddal Riley set to for a boxing bout against MMA fighter Rashad Coulter. The main support fight is a slightly more conventional super-middleweight pairing between former champ Badou Jack and Blake McKernan.

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: 8 rounds exhibition at heavyweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan: 8 rounds at light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter: 6 rounds at cruiserweight

Under card