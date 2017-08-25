Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 just got a big discount – but you have to be quick

Microsoft has a fresh deal on the Surface Pro 4 as the new school year rolls around, with the base model of the hybrid bundled with a Type Cover keyboard having been discounted to £649.

For the money, you get a Surface Pro 4 powered by an Intel Core m3 processor with 128GB of storage, plus your choice of Type Cover in either black, red or dark blue (the lighter blue colour is out of stock now).

Speaking of out of stock, Microsoft notes that this offer is only available for a limited time via its online store, so you might need to make your move sooner rather than later.

Tasty tablet

This is a pretty tasty price when you consider that Microsoft currently sells the tablet alone for £635 (that’s already discounted – its recommended price is £749), so you’re effectively getting the keyboard cover for £14 with this deal.

You can also bundle a Surface Pen for an additional £60 (or £100 if you want the platinum coloured stylus), and an Office 365 Personal subscription is another optional extra which will run you to £40 (for a year).

Microsoft also announced that the Surface Laptop is now available in all colours in the UK, so you can order that notebook in burgundy, graphite gold or cobalt blue (previously it was only sold in platinum).