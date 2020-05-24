Memorial Day TV sale: this Samsung 4K TV is on sale for just $329.99 at Best Buy

Memorial Day sales have officially arrived, and to celebrate Best Buy is rolling our new doorbuster deals every day. Our top Best Buy sale pick is the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $329.99. That's a fantastic deal for a mid-size 4K TV and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV.



The Samsung 7 Series TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung universal remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to HDR technology and 4K resolution. The big-screen TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-thin design and clean cable solution.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV with premium features. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale ends on Monday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Memorial Day TV sale at Best Buy:

Samsung 7-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

