Maybe Nvidia is launching the RTX 3080 Ti at Computex after all

Nvidia has officially kicked off its teaser campaign for its Computex 2021 keynote, and it looks like the long-rumored Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti could be set to make an appearance.

The company took to Twitter to tease its fast-approaching May 31 announcement, and while the brief 10-second-long clip doesn’t give much away, it suggests the company will be launching new graphics cards after all. Initially, Nvidia suggested it would be focusing more on AI and data centre products during this year's virtual conference.

Get Ready. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/VuDCcKXrryMay 26, 2021 See more

All signs are pointing to the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, which are widely rumored to be launching at Computex - and have supposedly gone up for pre-order in some parts of the world.

As reported by Videocardz, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will be an enthusiast GPU based on the GA102-225 GPU with 10,240 active CUDA cores. The graphics card will reportedly also feature 12GB of GDDR6X memory, 2GB more than the standard Nvidia RTX 3080.

The rumored Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, will feature the GA104-400 GPU with all 6,144 CUDA cores enabled, Videocardz reports, mirroring the specs of mobile RTX 3080 graphics card. This model will is expected to launch with 8GB of GDDR6X memory, an upgrade over GDDR6 on the RTX 3070 non-Ti model.

According to reports, the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will go on sale in the first and second weeks of June, respectively.

However, it remains to be seen what stock levels will be like at launch, with the ongoing GPU shortage continuing to blight inventory of Nvidia’s RTX 3000-series GPUs.

It's likely Nvidia will have more details on that next week. The company's keynote address at Computex 2021 will be held on 31 May at 10PM PT / 1AM EST / 6AM BST.