Marvel leaks Secret Invasion's Disney Plus release date – and it won't be a long wait

Marvel has seemingly leaked the release date for Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.

The studio, which has suffered from its fair share of bad press in recent days, appears to have accidentally confirmed Secret Invasion's launch date. As revealed on Reddit (opens in new tab) – and later confirmed by many news outlets – the Marvel TV series is apparently due to arrive on June 21, 2023.

Initially, Secret Invasion was expected to be released on Disney Plus in Q1 2023. However, in light of some release schedule tweaking on Marvel's part, the spy thriller show's launch was given a more generic 'coming soon' placeholder on the official Disney Plus Originals (opens in new tab) website. That was the case until yesterday (March 27), anyway. Overnight, the series' Disney Plus landing page was updated with its new release date.

Secret Invasion is seemingly set to arrive in June (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Realizing their error, Marvel and Disney have now removed the launch date and any mention of Secret Invasion from DisneyPlus.com and its corresponding app. Now, searching for the Marvel Phase 5 show on Disney Plus delivers an error code 41 message, which reads: "The requested media is not available. Please try again. If you continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ Subscription Support."

Unfortunately for the two studios, multiple users managed to grab a screenshot of the updated landing page before posting it online as proof (see the image above). Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are now expecting an official announcement about Secret Invasion shortly, potentially alongside a new trailer.

We've reached out to Disney and Marvel for an official comment on the series' apparent launch date. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendolsohn as Talos. The series, which will make Disney Plus history by becoming the first crossover event in the MCU, will follow the pair as they try to uncover a mass conspiracy that's seen many of Talos' fellow shapeshifting skrulls infiltrate Earth and live among humanity for decades. Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle will all play supporting roles.

Analysis: The secret is out – or is it?

Yeah, this is how we reacted to the news, too (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After months of silence, it seems that Secret Invasion's release date isn't so secret after all. Or maybe it is...

On the surface, it appears that the show will land on Disney Plus in June. After all, it would be a huge faux pas on Marvel and Disney's part if Secret Invasion's June 21 launch date was nothing more than a placeholder. In our view, the MCU's fanbase would not be best pleased, especially as we've had to wait a long time for Secret Invasion to arrive.

There's reason to believe that a June 2023 launch could be in the offing, too. Marvel might have *ahem* secretly altered its 2023 release schedule plans in recent weeks, with numerous reports suggesting we'll only receive three movies, plus two or three Disney Plus shows, this year as the studio looks to space out its stacked lineup of Phase 5 projects.

Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels are the only Phase 5 productions with confirmed launch dates. Unless The Marvels' release date is pushed back again following its recent delay to November, the two movies' launch dates are definitely locked in.

However, Marvel's 2023 lineup of TV shows, including Secret Invasion and Loki season 2, still don't have official release dates. With a six-month gap needing to be filled in Marvel's and Disney Plus' calendars, it would make sense for Marvel and Disney to release one or both of the aforementioned series to keep MCU fans entertained between Guardians 3 and The Marvels. If they choose not to, it could be a very long and barren summer (or winter, for those of you in the southern hemisphere) for Marvel's worldwide fanbase.

