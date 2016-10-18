Mac attack: Apple reportedly launching new Macs at October 27 event

It's been a while since Apple revamped its Mac line, but that's apparently about to change soon.

How soon? Try next week - October 27, to be exact.

The tech giant is reportedly planning to host an event then to introduce new Macs, sources speaking with Recode confirmed. While formal invites haven't gone out yet, the site has a solid track record, and we'd expect invitations to go out in the next day or two.

Rumors of a late October event have been floating for quite awhile, and the timing lines up with launching new computers before the holidays.

Sierra arrives

The new Macs are, unsurprisingly, expected to run macOS Sierra, the latest Apple computer operating system.

Just today we heard whispers Apple plans to introduce a new 13-inch MacBook Air and 13- and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Pro, all with USB-C. Not expected to be announced is a new 11-inch MacBook Air.

One of the more exciting rumors circulating around the new MacBook Pro is the introduction of a touchscreen that takes the place of one row of keys. The touchscreen keys are said to be contextually aware, adapting to whatever app you're using at the time.

Word is Apple's October 27 Mac event will take place at or near its Cupertino, California headquarters and not in San Francisco. Last month, Apple took to the city by the bay to launch the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, along with the new Apple Watch.

Stay tuned for more on Apple's new Mac event, including pricing and release details for all the new models.