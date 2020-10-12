Look out Prime Day: Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99

Best Buy is trying to compete with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale with a fantastic 4K TV deal that you can shop right now. Today only, you can get this Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99. That's a massive $120 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Roku TV.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $34 9.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Snag this cheap 4K TV deal while you can! Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 today only. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and is down to its lowest price ever today at Best Buy.

The Westinghouse smart TV has the Roku TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Audio.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for this particular model and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. This deal is only valid for today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Best Buy TV deals

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a smaller screen size, you can snag this Toshiba 43-inch TV on sale for $229.99. This 4K TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung 7-series is a great buy for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handing for streaming content as well as Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

This 70-inch LG UN7370 sits at the happy medium between the 65-inch and 75-inch options, and thanks to this $200 pre-Prime Day discount, it's a great option. Featuring LG's ThinQ AI, quad-core processing, and Active HDR - this TV is both fully smart and boasts great performance.

