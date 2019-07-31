Lenovo to launch 5G laptops with all-day battery life by the end of 2019

The laptop market could soon be shaken up, with Lenovo unveiling 5G connected laptops with all-day battery lives by December 2019.

This is according to 91mobiles, which apparently spoke to an anonymous Lenovo employee. Laptops that can connect to super-fast 5G mobile networks could be a real game changer, and if 91mobiles is correct, we hopefully won’t have long to wait.

With 5G bringing much faster download speeds and lower latency, laptops with built-in 5G connectivity could access the internet – and make use of cloud streaming services – much faster, potentially revolutionising how we use them.

All-day batteries

According to this unnamed Lenovo employee, the company is also working closely with Intel and Qualcomm to produce laptops with all-day battery life.

This means we could see Lenovo laptops included in Intel’s Project Athena, which aims to make Windows 10 laptops faster, thinner and with day-long battery lives.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has been partnering with laptop makers to produce machines running on its Snapdragon platform, which brings some of the best features of smartphones – such as instant boot and always-connected mobile internet – along with incredibly long battery lives.

While this is exciting news, it’s worth bearing in mind that this is coming from an anonymous source, so as always it’s worth being a bit cautious before getting your hopes up.

However, it’s clear that laptop makers like Lenovo are looking at ways to bring all-day battery lives to their laptops, and we will soon PCs take advantage of 5G, so the report isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Either way, it’s certainly going to be a very exciting future for laptops.