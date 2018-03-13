Lenovo just teased the S5, positions it as a rival to the Redmi Note 5

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone soon. Touted as Lenovo S5, the smartphone will most likely compete against the likes of Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite and other phones in the same price segment. The launch is confirmed by a freshly posted teaser image on Weibo.

The new teaser of the Lenovo S5 released by Lenovo Group VP Chang Cheng reveals some of its key features. Last week, Cheng posted the first teaser in reply to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who took to Weibo to announce the launch of Snapdragon 636 running Redmi Note 5 in China. Cheng in his reply claimed that the new phone from the company will offer better performance than the Note 5.

As per GizmoChina, the Lenovo S5 is likely to feature an AI smart engine, and have features like facial recognition, secure payment, and a long-lasting battery. The previously shared photos of the phone just showed the back panel, which essentially looked similar to the Xiaomi Mi A1 in red.

Will it be coming to India?

GizmoChina reports that a phone named Lenovo K520 was spotted on TENAA recently, which is likely to be the S5 launching on March 20. The listing revealed that it has a 5.65-inch FHD+ display, 2GHz octa-core chipset with 4GB/6GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage variants. The phone is speculated to run Android 8.0 and have a 3000mAh battery.

As of now, the Lenovo S5 is said to be launched only in China. It is still to be seen if the company will bring back the discontinued Lenovo S line-up in India as their prime focus seems to be on Moto phones right now.

The company, after killing their Vibe series, also halted the other series of phones last year, continuing to focus on just the K Note line-up. Since the upcoming S5 is said to be priced in the same segment, it is possible that the new phone could replace the slowly-depleting K Note series in India.